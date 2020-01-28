Automatic weapons found at home of man who shot himself in Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security building

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A large quantity of firearms and ammunition has been found at the home of a man who fatally shot himself inside the headquarters of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General’s office said on January 28.

In one of the photos published by the prosecutor’s office, behind automatic weapons, rifles and magazines, a photograph of Adolf Hitler is clearly visible.

After the January 27 suicide at the SANS building, Bulgarian-language media said that the man had been summoned to the building as part of an investigation by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s office into the Lukov March, the annual torchlit procession in Sofia in honour of Hristo Lukov, a pro-Nazi who led the Union of Bulgarian National Legions in the early 1940s.

The man is said to have been linked to the Bulgarian National Union, the far-right organisation behind the Lukov March.

The prosecutor’s statement said that the man had shot himself in the head with a homemade firearm just before passing through a metal detector at the entrance to the SANS building in Cherni Vruh Boulevard.

He had been called for an explanation related to a prosecutor’s case file, the statement said.

In a separate statement, SANS said while a standard inspection of the man’s personal effects was being conducted before he could enter the building, he was explicitly asked whether he was carrying prohibited articles, to which he replied that he was not. During the inspection, he pulled out the homemade firearm and shot himself. No one else was injured, the statement said.

(Photos: prb.bg)

Comments

comments