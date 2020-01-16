Bulgaria’s statistical institute to hold test census in March

Share this: Facebook

A test census of the population and of housing stock will be conducted by the National Statistical Institute in March, the Bulgarian government information service said on January 16.

The test census is provided for in the National Statistical Programme for 2020, adopted at a regular Cabinet meeting.

The test precedes the census to be conducted in Bulgaria, along with all other European Union countries, in 2021.

The statement said that the National Statistical Programme for 2020 includes 306 surveys, including regular ones as well as new ones related to national and European priorities.

Changes have been made to the organisation of some surveys and the deadlines for providing statistical information to users have been shortened, the statement said.

