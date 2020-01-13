Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2019 up 3.7% on annual basis – NSI

Share this: Facebook

In January – November 2019, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 53 758.2 million leva, about 3.7 per cent more than January – November 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 13, citing preliminary figures.

In November 2019, the total exports of goods added up to 5 050.2 million leva, decreasing by 0.5 per cent compared with November 2018, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – November 2019 was 56 324.9 million leva (at CIF prices), 2.9 per cent less than January – November 2018.

In November 2019, the total imports of goods decreased by 8.9 per cent compared with November 2018, adding up to 5 163.6 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in January – November 2019, amounting to 2 566.7 million leva. In November 2019, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 113.4 million leva.

In January – November 2019, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries (meaning, non-EU countries) increased by 4.5 per cent in comparison with January – November 2018, adding up to 17 549.7 million leva.

The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, Russia, the United States and the Republic of North Macedonia which accounted for 50.5 per cent of the exports to non-EU countries.

In November 2019, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 7.5 per cent compared to November 2018, amounting to 1 522.8 million leva.

In November 2019, imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 29.7 per cent compared with November 2018, amounting to 1 458.7 million leva.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries in January – November 2019 was negative, adding up to 957.6 million leva.

In November 2019, the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries was positive and amounted to 64.1 million leva, the NSI said.

