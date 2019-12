Share this: Facebook

Croatia’s conservative president trailed her leftist rival in Sunday’s election, but garnered enough votes to force a runoff early next year.

With nearly 98 per cent of the votes counted, former prime minister and leader of the Social Democrats Zoran Milanovic was leading with nearly 30 per cent of the vote, followed by President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic with about 27 per cent.

Milanovic and Kitarovic will face each other on January 5.

