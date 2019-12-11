TEDxVitosha2020 and the meaning of success

Share this: Facebook

We have heard plenty of definitions for success. What about your own?

In the TEDxVitosha community it means celebration. We celebrate people. We celebrate their stories, their ideas and their boldness to reach out and achieve their goals.

How do we measure success, is there even a correct measurement unit? There is no right or wrong answer here as long as the process of getting there gives you satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment. For us this is the bottom line of success – to fulfil the inner urge to satisfy your dream no matter what.

In TEDxVitosha 2020 the audience is going to witness remarkable stories from all around the world. Men and women coming from different backgrounds, speaking different languages, united by the same aim – to share their ideas with the world.

How did a boy from ? small town Montana manage to reach Cambridge? For a third year in a row Ilian Iliev has won the equivalent of an “Oscar” in the field of culinary photography and publishing. He is one of the best food photographers in the world with 15 exhibitions under his belt, a lot of prizes and 4 published books. All the while being a full-time dad. He will join the TEDxVitosha stage to share with us what it’s like to have one of the most precision requiring and ‘delicious’ jobs in the world.

A spirit without boundaries. That’s how we call Ivan Zorzetto. Coming all the way from Italy he will share with us his journey from the hotel reception desk to his management position in an international consulting company. Effort, persistence, positive thinking and lots of emotions. These are the main ingredients for reaching new heights and Ivan will lead us there with the help of his…violin.

Miroluba Benatova is probably the most awarded investigative reporter and journalist in Bulgaria and among the 100 most influential women. Her career of 26-years is a bright reflection of her intuitively strong feel for the right details in the news. Even without a formal journalistic education Miroluba is a living proof that dedication and hard work can take you where you want to go. Come and learn about the unexpected turns on the road, the many challenges and the beauty of free falling.

Don’t set limits. Go after your dreams. They are your biggest asset. Join TEDxVitosha today!

Tickets can be found here – https://epaygo.bg/2249635711

