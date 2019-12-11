EC vice-president Schinas to lead Commission’s fight against antisemitism

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has entrusted EC vice-president Margaritis Schinas to lead the Commission’s work on the fight against antisemitism, the EC said.

He will be supported by a new dedicated team, who will work with the co-ordinator for combatting antisemitism and for fostering Jewish life, the Commission said on December 11.

Von der Leyen, speaking in Brussels on December 10 at the high-level event “After Halle: from words to action against antisemitism”, said: “Antisemitism is a poison for our community. And it is up to all to fight it, to prevent it and to eradicate it.

“We must all do our part. The Jewish community is not alone. We will lead this fight together,” she said.

On December 11, EC vice-president Věra Jourová and Schinas are speaking at the second Working Group meeting on antisemitism, organised by the European Commission.

The one-day event takes place in Brussels and has a specific focus on education about Jewish life, antisemitism and the Holocaust.

The European Commission initiated the working group in response to the unanimous adoption by EU member states in December 2018 of the Council Declaration on strategies to fight against antisemitism and protect Jewish communities and institutions in Europe.

The ultimate goal of this working group is to support EU countries in drafting national action plans on combating antisemitism in close co-operation with the national Jewish communities.

(Photo of Schinas: European Parliament)

Comments

comments