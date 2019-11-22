Bulgaria’s Parliament votes lifelong pensions for seven prominent cultural figures

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on November 22 to award lifelong pensions to seven figures prominent in the country’s cultural life.

The seven include one of the country’s most well-known singers, two film directors, a poet, a scriptwriter and two composers.

The pensions granted by Parliament, approving a proposal by the Cabinet, amount to 700 leva (about 350 euro) a month.

In all, there have been 130 applications for such pensions recently. Of this sum, 54 have been recommended for approval.

The individuals granted the pensions by vote of Parliament include Lili Ivanova, the well-known singer born in Kubrat in 1939, Angel Wagenstein, born into a Bulgarian Jewish family in 1922 in Plovdiv and who has made a name as a film director, as well as fellow film director Georgi Dyulgerov.

Others granted the pension are poet Ivan Tsanev, scriptwriter Hristo Ganev, and composers Anatoli Krustev and Ivan Staikov.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

