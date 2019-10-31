Bulgaria’s ultra-nationalist VMRO endorses Fandukova in Sofia mayoral election run-off

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The ultra-nationalist VMRO has endorsed GERB candidate Yordanka Fandukova in the November 3 second round of mayoral elections in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, a message on the VMRO website on October 31 said.

Fandukova is seeking a fourth term in office as mayor and is in a run-off with Maya Manolova, the former national Ombudsman whose ticket is backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and a number of minor parties.

At the first round, on October 27, VMRO mayoral candidate Angel Dzhambazki got 3.9 per cent of the vote. VMRO got 4.82 per cent in the city council elections, winning four out of 61 seats.

According to the VMRO, some of the “key points” that Fandukova had committed to in talks with them were improving security in the city, improving the neighbourhoods and developing the northern parts of Sofia.

“The position of VMRO – Sofia is that in the next four years the efforts of the mayor and the municipal council should focus on these topics. It is logical that the commitments should be confirmed before the run-off, as was the position of the GERB representatives,” VMRO said.

Carlos Contrera, a city councillor for VMRO and member of the party’s national executive, said that supporting Fandukova was logical.

No agreement was possible with Manolova, he said. “She promises everything to everyone,” Contrera said.

There was also no way for VMRO to work on the city council with Manolova’s group, BSP councillors, he said.

(Photo: VMRO)

Comments

comments