Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4420 active cases, five more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by four in the past 24 hours to a total of 4420, according to date posted on July 22 by the national information centre.

The death toll has risen by five to a total of 313.

There are 622 patients in hospital, 31 in intensive care.

A total of 5365 PCR tests were done in the past day. Of these, 325 proved positive.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, to 9254.

To date, 4521 people have recovered, 316 in the past day.

