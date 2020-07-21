Bulgaria: Defeat of no-confidence motion has no bearing on anti-government protests

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Throughout what has become 13 days of protests in Bulgaria demanding the resignation of the government and the Prosecutor-General, protesters have made it clear that they are seeking deep-seated reforms and the rule of law – and that the outcome of the July 21 vote of no confidence in Parliament had no relevance to this.

When the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s motion of confidence in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government was defeated on Tuesday, as was expected, it had no real effect on those protesting outside Parliament – except to prompt them to move to stand outside the Cabinet office.

Bulgarian National Radio reported that when the defeat of the no-confidence motion in Parliament was announced, protesters shouted “resign!”.

After all, the main demands of the prosecutors include not only the resignation of the third Borissov government and of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, but also early elections – which of necessity would be possible only with the dissolution of this Parliament.

The rest of this article is available solely to subscribers to The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page, where you will find other exclusive content:

Become a Patron!