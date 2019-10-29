Bulgarian police urge motorists to drive carefully as sharp change in weather forecast

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian police issued a call on October 29 for motorists to drive with caution over the next three days, with their cars ready for winter conditions, given forecasts of a sharp change in the weather.

Forecasters said that October 30 would see cloudy weather and a drop in temperatures, followed by rain in most places in the country and snow at altitudes higher than 1500m in the mountains.

Friday will see light rainfall in parts of southern Bulgaria. Light showers are possible in eastern Bulgaria on Saturday.

Police said that motorists should begin changing the tyres on their cars to prepare for the coming season.

Bulgaria’s Road Traffic Act requires that from November 15, motor vehicles must have tyres suitable for winter conditions, with a tread thickness no less or equal to four mm.

The forecast change to the weather in Bulgaria comes after several weeks of weather unusually warm and dry for the month of October.

(Photo: Morton Bech/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments