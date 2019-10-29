Bulgaria issued 11 864 first residence permits in 2018 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria issued 11 864 first residence permits in 2018, up from 10 958 in 2017 and 7942 in 2016, according to figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Of the first residence permits issued by Bulgaria in 2018, 3792 were for family reasons, 1267 to attend education, 1621 to work and 5184 were categorised as “other” reasons.

The largest groups issued first residence permits were citizen of Turkey (4553), Russia (2004) and Ukraine (1095).

Other citizenships granted first residence permits by Bulgaria that year included North Macedonia (840), Serbia (536), Albania (148), Bosnia and Herzegovina (23), Kosovo (45), Moldova (102) and Belarus (76).

Bulgaria also granted first residence permits to citizens of the United States (214), Israel (217), Syria (106), Canada (48), South Africa (41) and Australia (19), among several other nationalities.

(Photo, of a sample identity card: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry)

