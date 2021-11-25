ECDC: Covid-19 full vaccinations in Bulgaria 24.7%, in EU-EEA 65.8%

Share this: Facebook

The cumulative uptake of full vaccination against Covid-19 among the total population of Bulgaria as of November 25 is 24.7 per cent, while the figure for the EU-EEA is 65.8 per cent, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker.

The cumulative uptake of at least one dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria was 26.6 per cent, while the EU-EEA figure was 70.2 per cent, the ECDC said.

Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said in a television interview on November 25 that more than 3.2 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered so far, and more than a million people had completed the vaccination cycle.

About 75 000 booster doses had been administered, Kirilov told bTV.

He said that all vaccines were administered within their expiry date as specified in the product information.

Kirilov said that it was expected that next week, the expiry date of the Moderna vaccine would be extended, while three weeks ago, the expiry date of the Janssen single-dose vaccine had been extended.

He warned that in countries like Bulgaria and Romania, which have low vaccination coverage, new variants of Covid-19 could emerge.

The vaccines approved in the European Union continued to show very high efficiency against hospitalisations, severe spread of Covid-19 infection, and mortality, Kirilov said.

In a television interview on November 24, caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said that 95 per cent of those who died and 90 per cent of those admitted to hospital had not been vaccinated.

Katsarov told bTV that after the introduction of the green certificate system for admission to public places, interest in vaccination had increased significantly.

He said that the Bulgarian state would spend more than 30 million leva (about 15 million euro) over several months to buy three medications intended for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

In comparison, the effectiveness of vaccines was much higher than the effectiveness of medications against Covid-19, Katsarov said.

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on November 25 that the national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 516.1 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 534.66 on November 24.

Twelve out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 dark red zones as of November 25, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

Fifteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Shoumen, Turgovishte and Yambol.

One district, Kurdzhali, is classified as a yellow zone, meaning an infection rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

