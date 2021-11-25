Bulgaria’s coalition government negotiations: Electric cars and a new Interior Ministry law

Share this: Facebook

On the third day of negotiations on the policies of a possible future coalition government, participants in the working group on the environment agreed on a drastic expansion of the national air quality monitoring systems in Bulgaria and increased sanctions for industrial pollution.

In the November 25 talks, they also agreed on replacing ministries’ and all state structures’ vehicle fleets with electric cars.

The negotiations, initiated by the We Continue the Change (WCC) party and involving the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party and Democratic Bulgaria coalition, are covering 18 policy areas over five days and are scheduled to close on November 27.

The environmental policy working group agreed that there should an urgent review of the condition of the dams in Bulgaria by the end of the year.

Consensus also was reached on setting up a single water management body, improving the water supply network and building treatment plants.

At a meeting of the working group on internal security, it was agreed that after taking office, a new government should order a full review of the Interior Ministry and State Agency for National Security, to be carried out over six months.

This review should cover areas such as the respective responsibilities of Interior Ministry structures, and staffing. The meeting was told that 7000 employees of the ministry were on the payroll in spite of officially having gone on pension.

The review is to be followed by the drafting of new legislation on the Interior Ministry.

In the early evening of November 25, meetings of the working groups on regional development and on culture were continuing.

The meetings of the working groups are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and WCC’s website. After the conclusion of the meetings on Saturday, leaders of the four parties and coalitions that are seeking to form a government will hold talks to resolve any outstanding issues from the consultations.

