Bulgaria issues weather warnings over heavy rain forecast for October 4

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of hazardous weather for eight districts because of heavy rain forecast for October 4.

The eight districts are Bourgas, Dobrich, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Shoumen, Sliven, Varna and Yambol.

In four of these districts, there is also a warning of thunderstorms and possible hail – Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Yambol.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued because of heavy rain forecast for 17 districts on October 4.

The districts are Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Smolyan, Sofia – both the district and the city, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Veliko Turnovo.

According to Bulgarian weather forecasters, a cold front will pass through the country, bringing with it short but intense rainfall. At the country’s Black Sea coast, rainfall is expected to be intense in the afternoon and evening.

Minimum temperatures will range from seven to 12 degrees Celsius in most in the country, 10 to 15 degrees in eastern Bulgaria, with maximum highs of 11 to 16 degrees in western Bulgaria and 23 to 25 degrees in south-eastern parts of Bulgaria.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

