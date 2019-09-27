House prices in Bulgaria rose 17.2% between 2010 and 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



House prices in Bulgaria increased by 17.2 per cent between 2010 and 2018, going by figures released on September 27 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

This increase is higher than that of the EU average for that period, of 16 per cent, and within the euro zone – of which Bulgaria is not part – of 12 per cent.

In Bulgaria, there were fluctuations in house prices between 2010 and 2018, with a notable 9.3 per cent drop between 2010 and 2013.

Recent years have not seen huge increases. Comparing 2017 with 2016, the increase was 8.7 per cent (when the EU average was 4.6 per cent) and comparing 2018 with 2017, the increase was 6.6 per cent, against the EU average of 4.7 per cent.

Eurostat said among EU countries, the highest increases in housing prices between 2010 and 2018 were observed in Estonia (+83 per cent), Latvia (+61 per cent), Austria (+56 per cent), Sweden (+55 per cent) and Luxembourg (+50 per cent), and the largest decreases in Italy (-17 per cent), Spain (-12 per cent) and Cyprus (-eight per cent).

(Photo: maistora/flickr.com)

Comments

comments