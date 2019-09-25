Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry willing to back possible class action against Thomas Cook

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism would be willing to assist Bulgarian hoteliers in lodging class action against bankrupt holiday firm Thomas Cook and its subsidiaries, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said on September 25, Bulgarian National Television reported.

The aim is for Bulgarian companies to receive debts owed to them for July and August 2019, Angelkova said.

Thomas Cook went into compulsory liquidation on September 23, and the ceasing of operations of a number of its subsidiaries, including in Germany, followed on September 25.

The collapse of the company has caused serious concern in Bulgaria, although Thomas Cook was hardly the largest player in the foreign tourist market.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has been repatriating huge numbers of Thomas Cook clients. A number of flights already have left Bulgaria and the Tourism Ministry and British embassy have been working together to take care of stranded travellers.

Bulgarian National Television said that the most serious problems were at hotels in the Sunny Beach and Golden Sands resorts.

All 5940 tourists who arrived in Bulgaria through packages bought from Thomas Cook companies can leave the country early or stay for the duration of their vacation, Angelkova said.

Their additional costs will be covered by the insurers of the bankrupt tour operator.

Serious concerns remain regarding the next summer tourist season.

Angelkova said that she planned visits, including to Germany, to discuss redirecting Thomas Cook bookings to other major tour operators, “so that we have no greater risk than the one we are currently analyzing for next season”.

“It is extremely crucial to save the 2020 season,” Angelkova said.

