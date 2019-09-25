Exhibition on depiction of women in art in 19th and 20th centuries opens in Sofia on September 27

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “Attractive and Ordinary – the Woman in the Oeuvre of European Graphic Artists of the 19th and 20th Centuries” opens at Kvadrat 500 gallery in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on September 27 and continues until January 5 2020.

The exhibition from the National Gallery’s foreign graphic collection presents notable masters such as Francisco Goya, Eugène Carrière, Auguste Rodin, Henri Fantin-Latour, Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Jacques Villon, Pierre Bonnard, Léonard Foujita, Moïse Kisling, Christian Caillard, Georgiy Vereiski, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, André Derain, Raoul Dufy, Fernand Léger, Georges Rouault, Marcel Gromaire, Marino Marini, and Fausto Pirandello, among others, the gallery said.

“Their works reveal the diversity in the depiction of subject and form, no matter how strange or even outrageous this may have seemed to many of their contemporaries… a fact that makes them interesting even today.

“Many of the artworks included in this exhibition are unfamiliar to the public. It is a curious fact that during their selection, study and restoration, we came across two previously unknown images by Jules Pascin, which not only luckily fit into the theme of ‘Attractive and Ordinary’, but also complement our idea of the artistry and world view of the grand master.”

For details of the opening hours and address of Kvadrat 500, please visit the gallery’s website.

(Photo: Detail of a work by Marc Chagall)

