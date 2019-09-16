Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.9% inflation in August

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.9 per cent inflation in August, unchanged from July, with prices up by 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on September 16.

In monthly terms, it was the ninth time the monthly CPI figure showed inflation in the previous 12 months, with two months of deflation and one month of zero growth.

Food prices were 0.4 per cent higher compared to July and non-food prices declined by 0.5 per cent, while services prices were 0.3 per cent up. Compared to August 2018, food prices were 5.1 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 0.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, rose by 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in August was three per cent, up from 2.6 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 5.1 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 3.8 per cent and transportation costs were 0.1 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.3 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

