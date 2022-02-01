Bulgaria issues Code Orange weather warning over heavy snow in five districts

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange weather warning of dangerous weather for five districts because of heavy snowfall forecast for February 2.

The five districts are Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Bourgas. In Bourgas, both heavy snowfall and rain are forecast for Wednesday.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for three districts for February 2: Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Sliven.

The remaining 20 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Code Green for Wednesday, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

