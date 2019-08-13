Third day of ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



For a third day running, Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for the south-western district of Blagoevgrad because of forecast high temperatures for August 14, as the heat wave claimed its first victim.

An Italian national residing in the Vratsa district in northwestern Bulgaria suffered a heart attack while in his car, caused by the heat, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television reported.

The heat wave also prompted state railways BDZ to reduce speed limits for safety reasons, resulting in longer travelling times and late arrivals, the company said on August 13.

A large part of central and western Bulgaria remained subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather because of high temperatures.

The 18 districts covered by the “Code Yellow” warning are Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kurdjali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, the district of Sofia, the city of Sofia, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin and Vratsa.

Bulgaria’s meteorology institute said that Sandanski in southern Bulgaria faced the highest forecast high of 39 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in Blagoevgrad set to hit 37 degrees.

The forecast high for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for Wednesday is 34 degrees, second city Plovdiv 36 degrees and Veliko Turnovo 33 degrees Celsius. Varna and Bourgas on the Black Sea coast were expected to see daily highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius.

In the afternoon, western Bulgaria could expect an increase in cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms. Rain was forecast throughout most of the country on Thursday, with temperatures cooling down somewhat.

Comments

comments