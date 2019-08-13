Overnight stays earned Bulgarian tourism 484M leva in first half of 2019

Share this: Facebook

Revenue from overnight stays in places of accommodation in Bulgaria in the first half of 2019 exceeded 484 million leva (about 242 million euro), the Ministry of Tourism said, quoting data from the National Statistical Institute.

The figure is based on data for places of accommodation with 10 or more beds, the ministry said.

Income from overnight stays, as well in the total number of people who stayed overnight in places of accommodation, both increased by 2.9 per cent compared with January to June 2018.

The Tourism Ministry said that in June 2019 alone, more than a million people stayed overnight in accommodation establishments with 10 or more beds, a four per cent increase compared with June 2018.

Of these, 408 187 were Bulgarian citizens and 620 597 foreigners, increases respectively of 4.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

Revenue from overnight stays in June 2019 was 205.4 million leva, the ministry said.

In spite of earlier forecasts, Bulgaria’s two largest Black Sea districts, Varna and Bourgas, reported positive results.

In the district of Varna, revenue from overnight stays in June was 51.1 million leva and in Bourgas, 91.6 million leva, both representing increases in earnings compared with June 2018.

