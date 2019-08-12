Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry transfers $1.2BN to US for eight F-16s

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence has transferred to the US the entire amount of $ 1.2 billion under international government procurement contracts to acquire eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and armaments, the ministry said on August 12.

The transfer to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) was ordered on August 8 by the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the Republic of Bulgaria, the ministry said.

“With this step, the Bulgarian side has fulfilled its commitment under the contracts concluded under the project for the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force,” the statement said.

Confirmation by the DCSA of the receipt of the $1.2 billion means that the contracts are in force and practical implementation of them is beginning, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly ratified four contracts between Bulgaria and the US on the acquisition on July 26 2019. The contracts had been signed by Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov on July 11, acting on a Cabinet decision made the previous day.

The first aircraft is to be delivered at the end of 2022, to be used for training Bulgarian Air Force pilots. The remainder will arrive in stages in the years 2023 and 2024.

(Photo: Lockheed Martin)

