Bulgaria’s exports in January – June 2019 up 6.3% year-on-year

The total value of goods exported from Bulgaria in January to June 2019 was 6.3 per cent higher than in the first six months of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 12.

In the period January – June 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 27 840.5 million leva, the NSI said.

In June 2019 alone, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods added up to 4 524.4 million leva, a decrease of 6.4 per cent compared with June 2018.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – June 2019 amounted to 30 508.9 million leva (at CIF prices), about 0.4 per cent more than January – June 2018.

