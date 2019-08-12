Another ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for the south-western district of Blagoevgrad because of forecast high temperatures for a second day running on August 13.

Most of central and western Bulgaria were likewise still subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather because of high temperatures.

The 14 districts covered by the “Code Yellow” warning are Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, the district of Sofia, the city of Sofia, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin and Vratsa.

Weather forecasters said that on August 13, Sandanski in southern Bulgaria faced a forecast high of 39 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in Vidin and Blagoevgrad set to hit 37 degrees.

The forecast high for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for Tuesday is 33 degrees, second city Plovdiv 35 degrees and Veliko Turnovo 33 degrees Celsius. Varna and Bourgas on the Black Sea coast were expected to see daily highs of 29 degrees.

The current heatwave is expected to last until Wednesday, when temperatures could reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius in southern Bulgaria, when it will be replaced by a cooler front, which could bring some rain and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Comments

comments