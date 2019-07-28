African Swine Fever: 1000 pigs in ‘back yards’ in Bulgaria’s Dobrich to be killed

Share this: Facebook

About 1000 pigs in back yards are to be killed in the Bulgarian district of Dobrich as part of its preventative measures against African Swine Fever.

Dobrich is the fourth district to declare a state of emergency because of African Swine Fever. No outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in the district and the emergency, in force until August 5, was declared as a preventative measure.

On July 27, district governor Krassimir Kirilov held a meeting of the staff for the implementation of the disaster prevention plan, a statement by the district administration of Dobrich said.

The meeting discussed the African Swine Fever outbreaks in north-eastern Bulgaria, the growing number of confirmed cases of the disease at industrial pig farms and the large number of cases in Romania, the statement said.

Up to August 5, all farmers keeping pigs in so-called “back yards” would have a grace period in which they may kill their pigs and collect the meat for personal consumption, the district administration said.

At the same time, mayors of settlements should indicate sites where culled pigs are to be buried.

After the grace period, a farmer keeping an “unregulated” – the term used in the statement – pig will be liable to a fine from 150 to 1000 leva (about 75 to 500 euro). Pigs found in “back yards” will be killed and consumption of the meat will be forbidden, the statement said.

