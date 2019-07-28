Bulgaria road agency warns of e-vignette sale disruptions on July 29

Share this: Facebook

The system for selling electronic road tax vignettes could be disrupted on July 29 between 5pm and 11pm, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

During that time, there would be updates of the electronic road tax system, on the basis of time and distance travelled, the agency said.

“To avoid the risk of problems with buying e-vignettes during the planned updates, we recommend that motorists carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy their electronic vignette in good time,” the agency said.

The planned software updates are part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system, it said.

Implementation of Bulgaria’s road toll system has been delayed repeatedly, with the date of implementation currently set at March 1 2020.

About 180 million leva has been spent on the road toll system so far, and projections are that it will earn about a billion leva a year.

Testing of the system is set for mid-August, the date that initially was set for implementation. The toll tariffs have not been announced. Initial proposals were sharply criticised on the grounds that they would push up prices paid by consumers.

(Photo: Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency)

