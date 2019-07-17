666 people convicted in 2018 for illegally crossing Bulgaria’s borders

Share this: Facebook

A total of 666 people were convicted in 2018 for illegal crossing of Bulgaria’s borders, the National Statistical Institute said in an annual report on crimes and convictions in the country.

Eighty-one people were convicted of bringing people across the border illegally, the institute said.

Forty-three people were convicted for people-trafficking, the report said, without giving details of the penalties.

Elsewhere, the report said that 98 people were convicted in connection with 89 homicides, either committed or attempted.

Sixty-five people were convicted in connection with 63 committed and attempted rapes, the NSI said.

A total of 3802 people were convicted for theft of property, 641 for robbery and 525 for fraud, the report said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Interior Ministry press centre)

