Six tourists dead after violent storm hits Greece’s Halkidiki peninsula

Six foreign tourists died and about 60 people were injured after a violent storm hit the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, reports on July 11 said.

Authorities in Halkidiki declared a disaster.

Storm damage from the strong winds and torrential rain included uprooted trees, fallen balconies, flooded hotels and houses, and roofs of restaurants torn off.

Reports said that the victims included a 54-year-old Romanian and her won who died after the roof of a tavern fell on them.

In Nea Potida, a Russian and her two-year-old son died after being hit by a falling tree as they were trying to make their way back to their hotel.

The caravan of two Czechs was carried away by the strong wind and they are also dead.

AGreek fisherman is missing.

About 60 injured people sought medical attention. Two were reported to be in severe condition.

Driving in many areas is difficult because of damage to the road surface.

The olive harvest has been completely destroyed, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Halkidiki is a popular tourist destination for Bulgarians. Krassimir Serafimov, First Secretary of the Consulate General in Thessaloniki, said that so far there was no information about any injured Bulgarians.

