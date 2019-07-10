Bulgarian President decrees October 27 date for 2019 municipal elections

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has decreed October 27 as the date for the 2019 elections of municipal councillors and mayors across the country, his office said on July 10.

Up for election will be candidates in all 265 municipalities in Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

In mayoral elections, where there is no decisive winner at the first round, it is expected that the second round will be held on November 2.

Bulgaria previously held scheduled municipal and mayoral elections on October 25 2015, with second rounds in some places on November 1 2015.

In the 2015 local elections, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party won the largest share of the national vote, about 34.5 per cent.

Mayoral candidates from GERB were elected in all major cities, including capital Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Rousse, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, and Dobrich.

Bulgaria’s major parties, including GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, are yet to announce their mayoral candidates for the autumn 2019 elections.

(Archive photo: podtepeto.com)

