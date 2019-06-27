Close to 21% of young people in Bulgaria not in employment or education

Share this: Facebook

About 20.9 per cent of young people in Bulgaria – aged 20 to 34 – were neither in employment nor in education and training (NEET) in 2018, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on June 27.

This was the third-highest percentage in the EU, after Italy and Greece.

There was a considerable difference by gender. Among young Bulgarian women, the rate was 26.2 per cent, while among young Bulgarian men, it was 15.9 per cent, Eurostat said.

The statistics agency said that in 2018, about one in six (16.5 per cent) of young people aged 20-34 were neither in employment nor in education and training in the EU. This corresponds to about 15 million young people.

The share of people not in employment, education or training (the NEET rate) for those aged 20-34 varied considerably across the EU member states in 2018.

The lowest NEET rates for people aged 20–34 in 2018 were in Sweden (eight per cent), the Netherlands (8.4 per cent), Luxembourg (9.9 per cent) and Malta (10.1 per cent).

In contrast, the highest NEET rates were recorded in Italy (28.9 per cent) and Greece (26.8 per cent). In these two member states, more than a quarter of all young people aged 20–34 were neither in employment nor in education and training.

There is a considerable difference in the NEET rate between young women and young men. For women aged 20-34, the NEET rate in 2018 was 20.9 per cent, compared with 12.2 per cent for 20-34 year old men.

