Average price of agricultural land in Bulgaria rose 7.9% in 2018

The average price for 0.1 hectares of agricultural land in Bulgaria was 941 leva (about 481 euro) in 2018, an increase of 7.9 per cent compared with 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 12.

The price of arable land was 12.6 per cent higher than in 2017, while the price of permanent grassland went down by 16.8 per cent, according to the NSI.

In 2018, the area of Bulgaria where the price of agricultural land was the highest was the Severoiztochen region, at 1345 leva for 0.1 hectares.

In the Severen tsentralen region, the price went up by 39.5 per cent and in the Yuzhen tsentralen region by 22.7 per cent. In the Yugoiztochen region, the price increased by 0.8 per cent.

In three regions, the prices of agricultural land decreased. In the Yugozapaden region, by 53.4 per cent, in the Severozapaden region by 4.5 per cent, and in the Severoiztochen region by four per cent.

The average rent price per 0.1 hectare of hired/leased agricultural land in 2018 was 48 leva, an increase of 4.3 per cent compared with 2017.

The price to rent arable land went up by 6.4 per cent, while that of permanent grassland was unchanged.

In 2018 the highest price per 0.1 hired/leased agricultural land was in the Severoiztochen region, 69 leva. Rental prices went up in all regions except the Yuzhen tsentralen region, the NSI said.

(Photo: Andreas Krappweis/freeimages.com)

