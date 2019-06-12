Bulgarian railways introduces 15-day pre-sale of tickets for summer 2019 season

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on June 12 that it is introducing a 15-day pre-sale of tickets for all “fast trains” – as they are called, distinguishing them express or slow trains – for the summer 2019 season.

The 15-day pre-sale system for tickets will continue in effect until the end of September 2019, BDZ said.

The usual time for pre-sale tickets and seat booking for fast trains is five days, but Bulgaria’s national rail carrier has the practice of extending it during the summer months.

Pre-sale of tickets and seat reservations will be available at all railway stations and offices in the country, BDZ said.

Passengers wishing to travel in a sleeping car or couchette may purchase a sleeping accommodation 30 days before the date of travel. The 30-day pre-sale period for sleeping car and couchette places is valid throughout the year, the statement said.

Passengers may inquire about the availability of places on trains from ticket offices, information counters at railway station and via the telephone number 0700 10 200.

BDZ said that for certain trains, tickets may be bought online. Payment is by credit or debit card.

The ticket is sent by e-mail and should be printed on paper. Tickets also may be bought via tablets and smartphones. Such tickets need not necessarily be printed out because they may be validated by the conductor directly via the mobile device.

The web addresses for online ticket purchases are www.bdz.bg and http://bdztickets.com.

