Bulgarian prosecutors reverse decision not to proceed over Hitler stickers

Written by on June 10, 2019 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgarian prosecutors reverse decision not to proceed over Hitler stickers

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Bourgas has overturned a decision by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in the Bulgarian Black Sea city not to open pre-trial proceedings in connection with stickers depicting Hitler and swastikas found in April on judicial buildings.

The stickers were placed on April 19-20, at the time of Hitler’s birthday. They were stuck to the building of the Court of Justice in Bourgas.

A statement by Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office on June 10 said that the placing of the stickers “seriously affected the norms of morality and represents a brutal disregard for public order and morals”.

It said that the decision by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office that there was lack of evidence of a crime had been incorrect and thus was overruled.

Given the fact that signs and symbols of fascist ideology had been put up in a public place, it was necessary to investigate whether this was tantamount to preaching a fascist ideology, a crime under Bulgaria’s Criminal Code.

Such an assessment would be made by the relevant special prosecutor’s office, the statement said.

(Photo of the Palace of Justice in Bourgas: prb.bg)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!