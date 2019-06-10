Bulgaria mulls plan for anti-terrorism centres

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Under the auspices of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, a project to set up anti-terrorism centres is being prepared, it has emerged from statements by senior Bulgarian officials.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said that the idea was that the centres would compile full information in real time, with all institutions represented.

With the consent of the Prime Minister, matters would happen in a short time, he said.

“From a criminal law point of view, I would say that the main problem to be solved in the short term is the interaction among the different services involved in countering terrorism,” Geshev said.

Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, speaking on June 10, said that a “change in the operational environment” requires the establishment of anti-terrorism centres.

Marinov said that the idea had been discussed between Geshev, Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov and the Cabinet.

The idea was that information would be processed so that reaction could be as swift as possible and actions co-ordinated among institutions, Marinov said.

“A change in the situation necessitates a change in our organisation,” he said.

Bulgaria has a national counter-terrorism centre, which located at the State Agency for National Security, Marinov said. It was the point of contact with Bulgaria’s international partners, he said.

Comments

comments