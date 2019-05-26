EU election: Surge for Greens, losses for centrist bloc

Share this: Facebook

Results have begun coming in across the European Union. Across the bloc, traditional center parties saw their support decline as Green parties reaped the rewards.

– Sunday was the last day of EU elections. 21 nations went to the polls.

– In Germany, the ruling center-right and center-left coalition saw its numbers fall to historic lows while the Green party surged to second place.

– Initial projections suggested that the populist wave had failed to make a major impact. The traditional centrist bloc that has been in power looked like it would not be able to hold.

