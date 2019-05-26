EU election: Surge for Greens, losses for centrist bloc

Results have begun coming in across the European Union. Across the bloc, traditional center parties saw their support decline as Green parties reaped the rewards.

– Sunday was the last day of EU elections. 21 nations went to the polls.

– In Germany, the ruling center-right and center-left coalition saw its numbers fall to historic lows while the Green party surged to second place.

– Initial projections suggested that the populist wave had failed to make a major impact. The traditional centrist bloc that has been in power looked like it would not be able to hold.

