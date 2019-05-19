The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence wins Eurovision song contest 2019

Share this: Facebook

Duncan Laurence and his song Arcade won the Eurovision song contest 2019 on May 18.

It is the fifth time that the Netherlands has won Eurovision in the song contest’s 64-year history. The previous win for the country was in 1975. This year’s contest saw the Netherlands in top spot with 492 points.

In the 2019 contest, Italy ranked second (465 points) and Russia third (369 points), after the jury and public votes were counted.

The public votes massively changed the outcome after the hosts in Tel Aviv, Israel, had hooked up to each competing country to hear their jury votes.

At the close of that phase, Sweden was on top, followed by the Republic of North Macedonia and the Netherlands, in third place. In the jury vote, Sweden had been only narrowly ahead of North Macedonia.

The ultimate Dutch victory had been predicted in the bets taken with bookmakers.

In last place among the 26 countries in the final was the United Kingdom, which took, after jury and public votes were counted, all of 16 points.

