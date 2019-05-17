ACEA: New passenger car registrations slightly up in Bulgaria in January – April 2019

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-April 2019 was 2.1 per cent higher than in January-April 2018, according to figures released on May 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-April 2019 added up to 11 427, up from 11 188 in the first four months of 2018.

In April 2019 alone, there were 3008 new passenger car registrations in the country, an increase of 5.5 per cent compared with the 2852 in April 2018.

In April 2019,the European passenger car market recorded a relatively stable performance (‐0.4 per cent), counting 1 303 787 new registrations, ACEA said.

Demand in the region was mainly driven by the Central European countries, which posted a 4.6 per cent increase in April.

Looking at the EU’s five largest markets, Spain (+2.6 per cent), Italy (+1.5 per cent) and France (+0.4 per cent) showed slight gains compared to April 2018, but demand in the United Kingdom (‐4.1 per cent) and Germany (‐1.1 per cent) fell at the same time.

From January to April 2019, demand for new cars in the European Union decreased by 2.6 per cent, counting 5.3 million units registered in total.

The German and French markets remained almost flat four months into the year, while registrations declined in Italy (‐4.6 per cent), Spain (‐4.5 per cent) and the UK (‐2.7 per cent) when compared with the same period in 2018, ACEA said.

