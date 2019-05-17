‘Ethno kitchen on wheels’ in Plovdiv to feature different cuisines from May 17 to 19

Share this: Facebook

The third annual Ethno Kitchen on Wheels opens in Plovdiv on May 17 at 6pm, featuring a range of ethnic cuisines.

The opening of the event will be attended by representatives of the Turkish, Russian, Jewish, Armenian, Italian and French communities, as well as Karakachans, Czechs and Slovaks, according to the organisers, the Zaedno (“Together”) Foundation.

On May 17, Turkish cuisine will be featured, on May 18, Russian and Jewish cuisines, and on May 19, Armenian and Italian.

The organisers said that at the opening, the representatives of the different religious denominations in Plovdiv would come out with a shared message of peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance among all peoples and religions.

The event is being held in the area near the Dzhumaya mosque in the centre of Plovdiv.

(Photos via the Facebook page of the event)

