Economy Ministry: Trade between Bulgaria and South Africa reached $221M in 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bilateral trade between Bulgaria and South Africa reached $221 million in 2018, with Bulgarian exports amounting to $178 million and imports $43 million, Bulgarian Deputy Economy Minister Luchezar Borissov said in May 16.

Speaking at a South African Economy and Investment Seminar organised by the South African embassy and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Borissov said that Bulgaria would encourage initiatives aimed at contributing to the development of mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Borissov said that there great potential for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Africa.

“We are very pleased to see the increased volume of mutual trade in recent years,” he said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Bulgarian Economy Ministry)

Comments

comments