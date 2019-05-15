Bulgaria to deepen co-operation with Romania, North Macedonia on the environment

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet, meeting on May 15, approved agreements with the Republic of North Macedonia and with Romania on aspects of co-operation on environmental issues.

The Cabinet endorsed an agreement between the environment ministries of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, signed on April 11 2019, on co-operation in environmental and water protection.

The agreement identified the areas of co-operation that would support the process of European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Bulgarian government information service said.

They are related to the harmonization of environmental and climate legislation with the EU’s acquis communautaire.

Air cleanliness and pollution prevention, as well as nature conservation are part of the areas of co-operation between the two countries, the statement said.

(Photo, of the Danube near Silistra: maxpixel)

