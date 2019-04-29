Orthodox Easter 2019: PMs of Bulgaria, North Macedonia exchange greetings

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and his Republic of North Macedonia counterpart Zoran Zaev have exchanged warm greetings on the occasion of the Orthodox Christian Easter 2019, a statement by the government in Skopje said.

In his message to Zaev, Borissov expressed confidence that the two of them would, with even greater strength, achieve goodness, love and humility, as gifts of the Easter holiday, towards the benefits of the common European future of the two brotherly nations, the statement said.

Zaev, wishing Borissov and the people of Bulgaria congratulations on the Easter holiday, spoke of the strong commitment and sincere love in the relations between the two countries, and the historic opportunity to promote the wellbeing of the citizens of both.

(Archive photo from February 2019: government.bg)

