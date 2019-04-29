Bulgarian military to move equipment into Sofia for 2019 Armed Forces Day parade

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The movement of military equipment from various bases in Bulgaria into Sofia for the May 6 2019 Armed Forces Day parade will begin on April 30, the Defence Ministry said.

The equipment will be transported to Dobroslavtsi airfield near the Bulgarian capital city.

Military lorries and other vehicles will be travelling from the towns of Assenovgrad, Blagoevgrad, Karlovo, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

The Defence Ministry asked the public to comply with the security measures to be put in place by the military police who would be escorting the columns.

The ministry announced previously that in preparation for the parade, there will be low-altitude practice flights for the May 6 flypast.

The practice flights will be over Knyaz Alexander I Square in Sofia on May 1 from 9.30am to 10.20pm, on May 2 from 9.50am to 11am and from 2.40pm to 3.40pm, and on May 3 from 10am to 11pm, and possibly again the same day from 2.50pm to 3.40pm.

Further rehearsals are possible on May 4 from 9.50am to 11am and from 2.50pm to 3.40pm.

The May 6 flypast by Bulgarian Air Force helicopters and other aircraft is scheduled to take place during the parade, which is from 10am to 11am.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

Comments

comments