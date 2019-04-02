Head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission given bodyguards after threats

Share this: Facebook

National Protection Service bodyguards have been assigned to the head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev, after threats against him were received.

Georgiev told reporters on April 2 that he had a received a threat “which was considered by other authorities to be quite serious” and this had been followed by attacks on him in the media.

The body he heads is investigating allegations against various senior figures linked to Bulgaria’s ruling majority in connection with them having acquired apartments from a company at below-market prices. All deny wrongdoing.

In recent days, there have been reports in some media alleging discrepancies in the assets declarations that Georgiev is required by law to lodge.

Georgiev described these reports as an attempt to compromise him and denied that there are any discrepancies in his property declarations. He said that “oligarchs” were behind the attacks on him.

(Screenshot: BNT)

