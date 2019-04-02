Greek PM Tsipras given a warm welcome in Skopje

Share this: Facebook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived in Skopje on April 2 on what is considered to be a historic visit and the first one by a Greek prime minister since the country now known as the Republic of North Macedonia declared its independence in 1991.

The head of the Greek government was received by PM Zoran Zaev and a government delegation with a simple ceremony, without strict official protocol. What really caught the eye was the selfies that the two prime ministers took in front of reporters.

