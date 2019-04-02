Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry launches ‘pay for two nights, get one free’ campaign

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism is calling on the country’s hotel industry to join its campaign by which tourists will get a “pay for two nights, get one free” offer, in a move that the ministry hopes will boost domestic tourism.

The concept of the campaign, entitled “unexpected holiday” is to prolong Bulgaria’s winter and summer holiday season “as well as to break the stereotype of weekend trips of up to two nights,” the Tourism Ministry said.

The ministry said that any hotelier who joins in the idea will become a partner of the national campaign which, the statement said, would be widely publicised in the Bulgarian media and would last for two months, April and May.

Owners and managers of places of accommodation in Bulgaria wanting to be a partner should register, free of charge, at the campaign’s website, and set up their own profile. On April 2, the site had a notice saying that it would be live as of April 4.

The campaign website will show a list of participating places from which tourists may choose.

“For tourists, this is an incentive to visit more remote places, and for hoteliers, to welcome more guests. Not only on the Black Sea coast and in the winter resorts, but also in the interior of the country,” the Tourism Ministry statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

