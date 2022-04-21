Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 11 deaths, 609 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 827, according to the April 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of 8739 tests done in the past day, 609 – about 6.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 151 620 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 156 959 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1872 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2470 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 957 834.

As of April 21, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 118.5 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 120.19 on April 20.

There are 938 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 85 newly admitted. There are 116 in intensive care, unchanged from the figure in the April 20 report.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 349.

A total of 4 375 052 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1348 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 340 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 214 in the past day, while 741 175 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1050 in the past day.

