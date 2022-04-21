Half of the districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fourteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate of less than 100 per 100 000 population.

The April 21 update by the unified information portal showed that the remaining 14 were yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The 14 districts classified as green zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

Currently, the district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Sofia city, 221.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of April 21, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 118.5 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 120.19 on April 20.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!