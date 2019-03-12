Belgian artist Jan Fabre’s first solo exhibition in Bulgaria opens on March 22

The first solo exhibition in Bulgaria by Belgian artist Jan Fabre, one of the most important visual and theatre artists of his generation, opens on March 22 at Sofia Arsenal Museum of Contemporary Art and continues until April 28 2019.

The exhibition ‘There is no escape from art’ at the Sofia Arsenal – Museum for Contemporary Art presents a unique ensemble of performance / film, drawings, photography, and sculptures in which the search for an understanding of the identity of the artist, and the identity of art, are questioned, the museum said.

“The self-portrait and the ‘disappearance in many appearances’ of the artist are its starting point. For the first time creations linked to Fabre’s historical exhibition and performance at the Louvre in particular are brought together.”

Further details about Fabre and the exhibition, which is curated by art historian Joanna de Vos, may be found at the museum’s website.

