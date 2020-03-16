Bulgaria’s crisis staff: Newest Covid-19 case is nine-year-old Brit who had been in Bansko

A nine-year-old British child who had been on a skiing holiday in Bansko has become the 52nd confirmed case of Covid-19 coronavirus in Bulgaria, national crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told an 8am briefing on March 16.
Mutafchiyski said that the child’s uncle, who was also in Bulgaria, previously had been in contact with his sister who had tested positive for Covid-19.
The problem with tourism firms was that in their quest to keep their business, they accepted people and this was “supremely irresponsible,” the crisis staff chief said.
He said that there was a clear tendency in Bulgaria to comply with the recommendations and orders that had been issued to counter coronavirus.
Mutafchiyski expressed thanks that Bulgarians understood the gravity of the situation in the country.
He also thanked every Bulgarian who took part in the initiative at 9pm on March 15 to go out on their balconies to applaud the medical professionals caring for Covid-19 patients.
The announcement about the British child came a day after Bansko municipality issued a public appeal to the resort’s hotels not to accept new guests and to attempt to get those already in hotels and other places of accommodation to leave early.
